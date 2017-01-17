Convicted child molester repeatedly touched two young relatives
A Cobb jury convicted a Douglasville man of repeatedly molesting two young relatives, said Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|32 min
|Russian_trumPet
|108
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|1 hr
|Come get it
|59
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|tmhiraldo the liar
|293
|Piedmont Road, 1980s (Mar '12)
|13 hr
|Not gay
|22
|Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac...
|14 hr
|Zephyrus
|3
|LA Fitness
|Tue
|I know
|2
|'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11)
|Jan 11
|Stop the BS
|33
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC