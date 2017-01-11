Commissioners approve more work on I-285 pedestrian bridge
Additional work totaling more than $550,000 needed on the multi-use bridge being built across Interstate 285 was given the green light by Cobb commissioners Tuesday, with funding for the work set to come from outside the county government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|45 min
|Cheaprides
|40
|Austell Natural Gas
|2 hr
|Elmer
|2
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|5 hr
|D Adma
|10
|Israel United In Christ Church / YouTube Religi...
|5 hr
|Yeah its true
|2
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|5 hr
|Sean Thompsons
|41
|Anarchy Predicted For Inauguration Day
|12 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11)
|14 hr
|Stop the BS
|33
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC