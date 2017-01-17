Cobb Republicans cheer for Trump, God...

Cobb Republicans cheer for Trump, God and jobs

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Donna Rowe, a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, throws her hands up in praise as President Donald J. Trump says, "So Help Me God."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American... 1 hr No 121
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Well Well 20,775
Thank God the White House is White again 10 hr Trumpdidit 1
Special Event at Bradley's Bar & Grill on Wed ... 12 hr Anorcia 1
How do you loose your house ? 23 hr Hangingout 1
Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16) 23 hr Tolerman 38
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Fri Jenn 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Cobb County was issued at January 21 at 10:47PM EST

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,923 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC