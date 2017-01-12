Cobb, Marietta schools make list of top-performing schools
A total of 28 public schools in Cobb County have been named top-performing schools by Gov. Nathan Deal's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Lewis isn't a civil rights hero! He's a co...
|21 min
|carlchilders
|7
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|1 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|34
|Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12)
|1 hr
|Tom87
|424
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|1 hr
|The Kingdom
|3
|Freedom Riders: Civil Rights activists reflect,...
|3 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|4 hr
|u got anthing n r...
|6
|TBN Boots Jack Van Impe False Prophet (Jun '11)
|10 hr
|Janice shehorn
|132
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC