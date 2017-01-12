Cobb, Marietta schools make list of t...

Cobb, Marietta schools make list of top-performing schools

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A total of 28 public schools in Cobb County have been named top-performing schools by Gov. Nathan Deal's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Lewis isn't a civil rights hero! He's a co... 21 min carlchilders 7
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 1 hr General Robert E Lee 34
Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12) 1 hr Tom87 424
Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ... 1 hr The Kingdom 3
News Freedom Riders: Civil Rights activists reflect,... 3 hr former democrat 1
News Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American... 4 hr u got anthing n r... 6
TBN Boots Jack Van Impe False Prophet (Jun '11) 10 hr Janice shehorn 132
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,122 • Total comments across all topics: 277,955,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC