Cobb GOP lawmakers to address drones, GPS tracking, education
Georgia Rep. Bert Reeves , right, and Rep. Ed Setzler address their focus for the upcoming legislative session this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|14 min
|Citizen loved hil...
|11
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|17 min
|Citizen loved hil...
|14
|Big snow storm coming
|41 min
|Tolerman
|16
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|jennifer_free1
|28
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|9 hr
|Edward
|571
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|9 hr
|Citizencane
|4
|Abortion has never...
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|39
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC