Cobb County Court Administrator: Harris case expenses costly, but necessary
Trials such as that of Justin Ross Harris come "once in a blue moon," says Cobb County Court Administrator Tom Charron, which may be a good thing considering the trial's cost of more than half a million dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy New Year!!!!! Don't eat at Papa John's!!
|1 hr
|P hutt luvs dick too
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Uber in Atlanta..Are you an uberX driver? Is it... (Nov '13)
|16 hr
|KarmaKool
|90
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|17 hr
|Papa Not legit
|35
|Rev michael adkins
|21 hr
|jesus is a zombie
|4
|This Is Coming Here
|Mon
|NewsMax
|1
|Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Dave
|37
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC