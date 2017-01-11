Cobb Chamber of Commerce hears leaders' goals for the new year
Panelists, from left, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens and Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman share a laugh as they answer questions during the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's First Monday Breakfast held at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anarchy Predicted For Inauguration Day
|3 hr
|Tighty whitey
|6
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|25
|Police Search For Johnny Neptune (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|Jaybo
|23
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|9 hr
|Cheaprides
|40
|Austell Natural Gas
|11 hr
|Elmer
|2
|New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)!
|14 hr
|D Adma
|10
|Israel United In Christ Church / YouTube Religi...
|15 hr
|Yeah its true
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC