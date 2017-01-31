Civil War Round Table of Cobb County meeting on Thursday
The Civil War Round Table of Cobb County will have a meeting on Feb. 2 with speaker and Roswell resident Paulette Snoby RN, BSN, MPA on "Birth, Growth and Near Death Experience of the Colony of Roswell."
