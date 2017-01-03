Civic News: Rotary Club of Marietta gives $10K to YELLS
At the regular Wednesday meeting of The Rotary Club of Marietta, President Reuben Green presented a $10,000 grant to Laura Keefe, Executive Director of YELLS.
