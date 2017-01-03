Civic News: Rotary Club of Marietta g...

Civic News: Rotary Club of Marietta gives $10K to YELLS

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

At the regular Wednesday meeting of The Rotary Club of Marietta, President Reuben Green presented a $10,000 grant to Laura Keefe, Executive Director of YELLS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anarchy Predicted For Inauguration Day 2 hr Go Blue Forever 4
'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11) 4 hr Stop the BS 33
Austell Natural Gas 7 hr Latrice89 1
News North Fulton County 1 HRS Ago Embattled group h... 17 hr bojack 2
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 18 hr Citizencaneas 10
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 22 hr You are the circu... 24
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) 22 hr Go Blue Forever 31
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,806,028

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC