Chattahoochee Technical Cosmetology L...

Chattahoochee Technical Cosmetology Lab receives fabulous facelift

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The cosmetology lab at Chattahoochee Technical College's North Metro Campus in Acworth has undergone renovation work in an effort to keep up with industry standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi... 1 hr Treatz619 6
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 3 hr General Robert E Lee 49
News Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American... 3 hr guck fays 63
LA Fitness 11 hr I know 2
I have never seen John Lewis' birth certificate! 15 hr Trump is Winning 1
News King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi... 19 hr former democrat 1
Free at last 21 hr Doravillian 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,019,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC