Campground Cemetery Perpetual Care Association Annual Meeting Sunday
The annual meeting of the Marietta Campground Cemetery Perpetual Care Association Inc., will be held at East Cobb United Methodist Church, 2325 Roswell Road NE, Room 103, Marietta on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m..
