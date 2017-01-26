Cagle: Meeting student, industry needs - crucial'
In his address to the Marietta Business Association on Monday, Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle stressed the crucial need to address the issue of poverty and other roadblocks that prevent students from learning so they can become "job ready" and prepared to enter the workforce.
