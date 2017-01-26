Cagle: Meeting student, industry need...

Cagle: Meeting student, industry needs - crucial'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

In his address to the Marietta Business Association on Monday, Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle stressed the crucial need to address the issue of poverty and other roadblocks that prevent students from learning so they can become "job ready" and prepared to enter the workforce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 9 min Telling It Like I... 435
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr melvin perez 20,784
Crying immigrants turned back at airports! 4 hr Yippee 2
Heidi Chatham 9 hr Wondering23 7
Ziprecruiter 9 hr Shutup Chuck 2
Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel Fri Kool aid 6
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Fri Rashali 5
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,251 • Total comments across all topics: 278,346,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC