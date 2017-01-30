Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Moun...

Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain

There are 1 comment on the MDJonline.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:

Cobb and Marietta firefighters contained a brush fire in the saddle area between Little and Big Kennesaw mountains Sunday night, according to fire officials.

Johnston

United States

#1 7 hrs ago
I hope it wasn't bad.
