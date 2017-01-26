Bottoms to the top: 30-year member this year's Cobb Chamber of Commerce chairman
Outgoing Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chairman Terry DeWitt, left, stands with new Chairman Gary Bottoms of The Bottoms Group, a Marietta-based life insurance and employee benefits business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV
|55 min
|Local
|1
|Ben Swann (Oct '15)
|56 min
|Local
|5
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Telling It Like I...
|435
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|melvin perez
|20,784
|Crying immigrants turned back at airports!
|6 hr
|Yippee
|2
|Heidi Chatham
|11 hr
|Wondering23
|7
|Ziprecruiter
|11 hr
|Shutup Chuck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC