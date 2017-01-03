Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration set for Jan. 16 at Turner Chapel AME Church
Cobb County Government and the Cobb County Branch NAACP will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at Turner Chapel AME Church.
