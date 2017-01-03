Anne Hudgins Shakespeare Class contin...

Anne Hudgins Shakespeare Class continues 85th anniversary with traditional Twelfth Night Social

As part of their study of Shakespeare, members of the Anne Hudgins Shakespeare class - Linda Beggs, Pam Cole, Cathy Brown, Janice Carter and Candice Azurmendi - dressed the part at their December meeting, in celebration of their upcoming Twelfth Night Social which is held in honor of his play, 'Twelfth Night.'

