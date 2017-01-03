Anne Hudgins Shakespeare Class continues 85th anniversary with traditional Twelfth Night Social
As part of their study of Shakespeare, members of the Anne Hudgins Shakespeare class - Linda Beggs, Pam Cole, Cathy Brown, Janice Carter and Candice Azurmendi - dressed the part at their December meeting, in celebration of their upcoming Twelfth Night Social which is held in honor of his play, 'Twelfth Night.'
