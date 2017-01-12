AARP Tax-Aide to provide free tax service
AARP Tax-Aide is once again providing a free tax service for the low to moderate income tax payers in Cobb County from Feb. 1 to April 18. The service, sponsored by the IRS, is free and confidential with no appointment required.
