Year in Review #7: Rivera to lead Marietta City Schools after Lembeck steps down
Dr. Grant Rivera is welcomed by Marietta Sixth Grade Academy science teacher Teresa Hutto as he tours the building with Principal Corey Lawson on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to ski
|5 hr
|Skiing
|1
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|9 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|Need a good boi hookup in atlanta
|15 hr
|Addict hater
|2
|'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11)
|17 hr
|countingbackwards
|32
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|18 hr
|Tolerman
|11
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|21 hr
|Will Dockery
|5
|Study aid
|Mon
|Marietta GUEST
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC