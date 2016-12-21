West Side Elementary Stinging Singers visit bank
The Stinging Singers, carolers from West Side Elementary School, visited the United Community Bank office on Polk Street in Marietta on Dec. 12. The students visited a few local Marietta businesses as part of their annual partners in education tour to entertain staff and customers with joyful and jolly holiday songs.
