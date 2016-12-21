Warrant: Marietta man sought underage sex online
A Marietta man was arrested after allegedly posting an ad online seeking sex with "white girls of any age" that led him to seek sex from a Marietta detective posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear. Mr. Thief: Cops leave epic note to shopli...
|48 min
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Jesus Is Back!!!
|3 hr
|Charles
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|13 hr
|Whip Tizzy
|2
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|20 hr
|Jane Doe
|7
|'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11)
|Tue
|countingbackwards
|32
|Study aid
|Dec 26
|Marietta GUEST
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC