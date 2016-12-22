The Long-Term Jobs Killer Isn't China. It's Automation.
The first job that Sherry Johnson, 56, lost to automation was at the local newspaper in Marietta, Ga., where she fed paper into the printing machines and laid out pages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a good boi hookup in atlanta
|3 hr
|Sweetleaf1980
|1
|Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic
|5 hr
|Raymond
|1
|Mikey Roberts??
|6 hr
|Mirandasole
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|15 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12)
|15 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|117
|old army buddy
|Fri
|TROUT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC