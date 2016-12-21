Stein Investment Group acquires east ...

Stein Investment Group acquires east Cobb, Sandy Springs office properties for $18M

Monday Dec 19

Stein Investment Group announced the acquisitions of two office properties in metro Atlanta marking its expansion into one of Atlanta's hottest real estate sectors.

