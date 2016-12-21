Newly elected judges take oaths ahead of donning robes in 2017
Allison Barnes Salter was sworn into office as a Cobb State Court judge by Chief Judge Thomas Thrash Jr. of the Northern District of Georgia on Monday, Dec. 12. Salter clerked for Thrash right out of law school.
