Menorah Lighting on the Marietta Square Friday
Congregation Ner Tamid will hold a Menorah Lighting ceremony as part of a Hanukkah Celebration on the Glover Park Stage at Marietta Square on Friday, Dec. 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will include Hanukkah music, dreidel games and hot chocolate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a good boi hookup in atlanta
|3 hr
|Sweetleaf1980
|1
|Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic
|5 hr
|Raymond
|1
|Mikey Roberts??
|6 hr
|Mirandasole
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|15 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12)
|15 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|117
|old army buddy
|Fri
|TROUT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC