Marietta man charged with murder of mother, also suspect in Sandy Springs homicide
Police officers found Carol Ann Hess, 61, of Marietta, dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside of her residence, in the 400 block of Bridle Path in Marietta, located about a half-mile from Johnson Ferry Road, at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday night, said Cobb police spokesperson Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|16 hr
|uncleTom Obama
|1
|old army buddy
|16 hr
|TROUT
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12)
|Thu
|Jason R
|116
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|Thu
|ThomasA
|33
|Make America Grope Again, Get Behind the New Tr...
|Wed
|Grope Her By The ...
|6
|Gathering For Christ Church -YouTube FALSE PROP...
|Dec 21
|Dr Azariah Ben Yosef
|8
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC