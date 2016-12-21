Jonathan Page selected as one of Georgia Trend's 2016 Legal Elite
InPrime Legal, 1640 Powers Ferry Road, Building 23, Suite 100 in Marietta, announced that founder Jonathan A. Page Sr. was selected as one of Georgia Trend's Legal Elite are voted onto the list by the nearly 30,000 practicing lawyers in the state.
