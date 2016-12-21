Investigations 19 mins ago 2:37 p.m.Burke Ramsey files $750M suit...
JUNE 29: John Ramsey hugs his son Burke at the grave of JonBenet Ramsey after graveside service for his wife Patsy Ramsey June 29, 2006 in Marietta, Georgia. KUSA - Burke Ramsey filed a $750 million lawsuit Wednesday against CBS, a production company and seven consultants over a TV special that aired in September, accusing him of killing his younger sister, JonBenet Ramsey, in Boulder in 1996.
