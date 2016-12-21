Guard members bring Christmas spirit to assisted living facility
Georgia Guardsmen laugh with residents of the Azalea Manor Assisted Living Facility during a holiday visit. Twenty Georgia Guardsmen visited the residents and provided gifts and holiday cheer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a good boi hookup in atlanta
|3 hr
|Sweetleaf1980
|1
|Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic
|5 hr
|Raymond
|1
|Mikey Roberts??
|6 hr
|Mirandasole
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|15 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12)
|15 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|117
|old army buddy
|Fri
|TROUT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC