Georgia taxpayers foot $550,000 bill in prosecution of Justin Ross Harris for leaving his 22-month-old son Cooper to die in a hot car while he sexted other women A judge this month sentenced 36-year-old Justin Ross Harris to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the death of 22-month-old Cooper Changing the trial's location from Marietta to Brunswick - a move necessary to guarantee fairness in highly-publicized trials - cost another $149,000 Documents show that the cost of sending a Georgia man to prison for life after his son died in a hot car outside Atlanta is estimated to top half a million dollars. A judge this month sentenced 36-year-old Justin Ross Harris to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
