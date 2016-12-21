GA teen decorates boyfriend's Bible as Christmas gift
MARIETTA, GA - One Georgia teen's special gift to her boyfriend has received both praise and condemnation on social media. Reagan Lee, 16, said her boyfriend, Garrett Chisum, 18, wanted a Bible as a Christmas gift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|41 min
|tmhiraldo
|290
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|I beat your game
|580
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Obama could have WON
|20,758
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|12 hr
|NO more Papa
|9
|Shelia Milot, MD. Internal medicine CON Artist!...
|12 hr
|Ms Zephyr
|10
|Gathering For Christ Church -YouTube FALSE PROP...
|12 hr
|jesus is a zombie
|10
|Car Depot Dealership, Kennesaw, ga. Any one els...
|15 hr
|Elizabeth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC