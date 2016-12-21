EDITORIAL: Safe Havens: Marietta blight tax could clean up extended stays ... if done correctly
Criminal activity at some Marietta hotels is bad for the guests and a drain on the city's police department, ultimately hitting taxpayers in their pocketbooks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|BLM LOL Post taken down!
|10 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Abortion has never...
|10 hr
|Dell Gamble
|17
|Body Rubs
|14 hr
|genuinegirl
|1
|Jesus Is Back!!!
|Sat
|Jake_S
|6
|Question
|Sat
|Answer
|2
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|Sat
|tmhiraldo
|290
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC