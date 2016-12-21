Dateline Cobb: GDOL to host its annual job fair in Marietta Jan. 11
The Georgia Department of Labor's Cobb-Cherokee Career Center Employee Committee will host its annual job fair on Jan. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Turner Chapel AME Church, 492 N. Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|Jesus Is Back!!!
|18 hr
|Jake_S
|6
|Question
|22 hr
|Answer
|2
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|Sat
|tmhiraldo
|290
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|Fri
|I beat your game
|580
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|Fri
|NO more Papa
|9
|Shelia Milot, MD. Internal medicine CON Artist!...
|Fri
|Ms Zephyr
|10
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC