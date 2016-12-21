Cobb Superior Court Judge Grubbs look...

Cobb Superior Court Judge Grubbs looks back on her career

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Retiring Cobb County Superior Court Judge Adele P. Grubbs talks about her time serving justice from her bench Dec. 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
Jesus Is Back!!! 9 hr Jake_S 6
Question 13 hr Answer 2
CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09) 18 hr tmhiraldo 290
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 21 hr I beat your game 580
Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White... Fri NO more Papa 9
Shelia Milot, MD. Internal medicine CON Artist!... Fri Ms Zephyr 10
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,496,442

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC