Cobb elected officials to host swearing-in ceremonies
District Two Commissioner Bob Ott will host a swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. in the Ceremonial Courtroom on the second floor of the Superior Court building, 70 Haynes Street in Marietta.
