Civil War Round Table of Cobb County to meet January 5
The Civil War Round Table of Cobb County will have Southern author Frye Gaillard discuss his book, "Journey to the Wilderness: War, Memory and a Southern Family's Civil War Letters," on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|1 hr
|Jane Doe
|7
|Dear. Mr. Thief: Cops leave epic note to shopli...
|2 hr
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|3 hr
|singleatlanta
|1
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|4 hr
|Baloney
|13
|Jesus Is Back!!!
|4 hr
|Dville douche
|3
|'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11)
|Tue
|countingbackwards
|32
|Study aid
|Mon
|Marietta GUEST
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC