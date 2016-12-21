Civil War Round Table of Cobb County ...

Civil War Round Table of Cobb County to meet January 5

The Civil War Round Table of Cobb County will have Southern author Frye Gaillard discuss his book, "Journey to the Wilderness: War, Memory and a Southern Family's Civil War Letters," on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.

