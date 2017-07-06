Update on the City Manager Search

On Tuesday, June 20 in a special called meeting of the Marco Island City Council, the board heard from W.D. Higginbotham, Jr. of the Mercer Group, which has been contracted by the city to seek out compatible candidates to fill the existing city manager vacancy. The Mercer Group provided an overview of the process, which included receiving 80-plus inquiries regarding the vacancy.

