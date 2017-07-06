Update on the City Manager Search
On Tuesday, June 20 in a special called meeting of the Marco Island City Council, the board heard from W.D. Higginbotham, Jr. of the Mercer Group, which has been contracted by the city to seek out compatible candidates to fill the existing city manager vacancy. The Mercer Group provided an overview of the process, which included receiving 80-plus inquiries regarding the vacancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Florida law lets any resident challenge wha...
|10 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In
|10 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|3
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Jul 4
|lisabikini
|10
|Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In
|Jun 28
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs ...
|Jun 25
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|A Florida higher-ed official said womena s gene...
|Jun 23
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Steve Colegrove (Nov '14)
|Jun 20
|YouLikeThat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC