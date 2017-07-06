Stonewalls to Host Happy Hour For Hope
Marco Island Meals of Hope will hold its July "Happy Hour for Hope" on Monday, July 24, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at Stonewalls, 551 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. "Stonewalls' motto, "Fine Food Fast," is a perfect fit for the event," said Bill "Captain Happy Hope" Morris.
