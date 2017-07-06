Marco's 20th Birthday
Planning is underway for a weeklong celebration for all ages to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Marco Island's incorporation as a municipality. The Marco Island Area Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Marco Family YMCA, the Marco Island Center for the Arts, the Marco Island Civic Association, the Marco Island History Museum, the community's three public schools and of course, the city itself are among the collaborators creating a line-up of festivities.
