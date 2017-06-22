Volunteers Are a Valuable Resource

With more than 110,000 acres of coastal lands and waters to manage and protect, the small staff at Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve is very busy, and always happy to receive help. Through a strong volunteer program, hundreds of individuals play a vital role in the preservation, restoration and management of our mangrove estuary, donating of more than 18,000 hours each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.