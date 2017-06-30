Upgrades to Marco Island museum cost tax dollars
Hundreds of thousands of your tax dollars are being spent on the Marco Island Historical Museum before a major exhibit comes in 2018. It's about to get even better as the museum borrows artifacts from the Smithsonian and University of Pennsylvania for a new exhibit.
