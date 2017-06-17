Update on Officer Josh Ferris' Crossing for a Cure
On June 17th Marco Island police officer Josh Ferris embarked on a 50-mile, open-water, paddleboard adventure from Bimini in the Bahamas to Dania Beach, Florida. In these photos, Officer Ferris nears the end of his amazing journey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Colegrove (Nov '14)
|Tue
|YouLikeThat
|12
|Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island
|Jun 17
|Mannie
|2
|VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples...
|Jun 16
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 15
|C Everett Koop
|2
|Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda...
|Jun 11
|Cuban Coffee
|5
|Royal Poinciana Trees in Full Bloom
|Jun 10
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley
|Jun 3
|Netlace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC