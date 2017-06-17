Update on Officer Josh Ferris' Crossi...

Update on Officer Josh Ferris' Crossing for a Cure

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Coastal Breeze News

On June 17th Marco Island police officer Josh Ferris embarked on a 50-mile, open-water, paddleboard adventure from Bimini in the Bahamas to Dania Beach, Florida. In these photos, Officer Ferris nears the end of his amazing journey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marco Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Colegrove (Nov '14) Tue YouLikeThat 12
News Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island Jun 17 Mannie 2
News VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples... Jun 16 Cuban Coffee 1
Misty Cigarettes Jun 15 C Everett Koop 2
News Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda... Jun 11 Cuban Coffee 5
News Royal Poinciana Trees in Full Bloom Jun 10 Cuban Coffee 1
Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley Jun 3 Netlace 1
See all Marco Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marco Island Forum Now

Marco Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marco Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Marco Island, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC