This Beaufort County administrator is a finalist for top job in Florida beach city
Beaufort County deputy administrator Josh Gruber was named one of two finalists last week for the city manager position in the popular Florida resort community. Members of the Marco Island City Council, which oversees the city manager hiring process, "were fairly complimentary" during a special hearing last week when Gruber was named a finalist, he said.
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In
|Jun 28
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs ...
|Jun 25
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|A Florida higher-ed official said womena s gene...
|Jun 23
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Steve Colegrove (Nov '14)
|Jun 20
|YouLikeThat
|12
|Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island
|Jun 17
|Mannie
|2
|VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples...
|Jun 16
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 15
|C Everett Koop
|2
