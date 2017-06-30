This Beaufort County administrator is...

This Beaufort County administrator is a finalist for top job in Florida beach city

Beaufort County deputy administrator Josh Gruber was named one of two finalists last week for the city manager position in the popular Florida resort community. Members of the Marco Island City Council, which oversees the city manager hiring process, "were fairly complimentary" during a special hearing last week when Gruber was named a finalist, he said.

