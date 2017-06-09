The First 72 Are Up to You! Stay Safe...

The First 72 Are Up to You! Stay Safe This Hurricane Season

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is underway now through November 30. Over the last 50 years, our coastal community has enjoyed many hurricane-free seasons. But in 1960 Hurricane Donna, a strong Category 3 hurricane, swept up the county's coast from Everglades City to Bonita Beach causing substantial storm surge flooding along the entire coastline.

