Peek Inside: $9.4 million home on Marco Island

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane had just taken off from the Page Field Airport when it tried to make an emergency landing on Metro Parkway. We spoke with a woman who came face-to-face with a bull shark on Sunday morning and captured the wild encounter on camera.
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In
|Wed
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs ...
|Jun 25
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|A Florida higher-ed official said womena s gene...
|Jun 23
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Steve Colegrove (Nov '14)
|Jun 20
|YouLikeThat
|12
|Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island
|Jun 17
|Mannie
|2
|VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples...
|Jun 16
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 15
|C Everett Koop
|2
