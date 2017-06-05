Marco Island floods as heavy rainfall continues
The area saw more rainfall Tuesday - more than 8 inches through the evening - than was dropped during Hurricane Wilma in 2005. One woman said when she woke up Tuesday morning, the water was so high it was nearly coming up to her door.
