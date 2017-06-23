Lightning Strikes Tigertail Beach Business
In the midst of Marco Island's recent flood storm earlier in June, lightning struck near the hut at Tigertail Beach Rentals located on the entrance of Tigertail Beach. Everything in the rental hut got fried.
