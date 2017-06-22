HO6 Unit Owner's Policy
After the extensive rains a couple of weeks ago, and now that we have entered that time of year when tropical weather returns to Marco Island, it is a good time to review your various condo insurances. As a condo owner, Florida law states you are required to have at least $2,000 of loss assessment coverage.
