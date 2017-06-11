Hilton Fire Causes Evacuations

Hilton Fire Causes Evacuations

Sunday Jun 11

On Friday, June 9, the Marco Island Fire Rescue Department responded to the report of a structure fire at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa, 560 S. Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Upon arrival, MIFR personnel found a fire in an electrical room on the ninth floor of the hotel.

