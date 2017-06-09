Here We Go Again - First Flood of Year | Goodland Road still taking a beating
On Wednesday, May 24, on a clear and sunny day, traffic in Goodland slowed to a crawl, except for the adventurous, as the salt waters of the Gulf once again overtook the road. It happened again, although to a lesser degree, on the following day.
