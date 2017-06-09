Help Save Christmas on Marco Island
For over 30 years now the island has celebrated the Christmas holiday with programs and events brought by the hard work of a committee of volunteers known as Christmas Island Style. The events have grown, and include everything from Santa's arrival in a helicopter to festive activities such as the Canine Holiday Pet Parade, holiday decorated boats cruising the canals to the annual Christmas Street Parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda...
|Jun 7
|Edith
|2
|Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley
|Jun 3
|Netlace
|1
|Looking for Bob Bradley, (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Netlace
|3
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jun 1
|Cody
|82
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Marco Island.. Looking for bud
|May 28
|Jmiles1217
|1
|Over the Bridge to a Reel Catch: Bill's Steak a...
|May '17
|Edmund
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC